As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Samlyn Capital Has Lowered Its Holding; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Share Price Rose, Soros Fund Management Has Raised Position

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 190,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 689,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.91M, up from 498,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 3.11 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 60,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 200,106 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.55M, down from 261,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.15 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 7,917 shares to 99,325 shares, valued at $16.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,384 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

