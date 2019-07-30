As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Lowered by $714,987 Its Holding; As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Share Price Declined, Autonomy Capital LP Lifted by $6.67 Million Its Stake

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 38.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 3,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,111 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 9,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $214.18. About 613,267 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 295,874 shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has declined 44.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.94% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.12 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Index (VOO) by 1,500 shares to 4,515 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).