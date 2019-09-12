As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Holder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Mastec (Mtz) (MTZ) Shares Rose, Corbyn Investment Management Lowered Its Position

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 36.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 6,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 11,184 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 17,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.43. About 403,860 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (MTZ) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 25,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 228,319 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77 million, down from 253,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.93. About 71,130 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.92 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MTZ’s profit will be $119.55M for 10.05 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by MasTec, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

