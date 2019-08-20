As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $383,670; Manhattan Associates (MANH) Shares Rose While Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Increased by $11.94 Million Its Holding

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) by 122.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 217,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The hedge fund held 394,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.76 million, up from 177,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Manhattan Associates Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $85.24. About 125,977 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 22/05/2018 – Keystone Logic is a Gold Sponsor at the Manhattan Associates Momentum 2018 Conference; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation Industry’s Biggest Challenges; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 114,364 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, down from 116,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $219.56. About 759,071 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,934 shares to 7,214 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 13,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.73 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 1.09% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,214 shares. Miller Investment Management Limited Partnership stated it has 2,826 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Caprock Grp Inc invested 0.24% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 194,550 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui, Japan-based fund reported 3.25M shares. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 47,795 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 248,774 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Ltd Com invested in 0.21% or 13,349 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Lc reported 1,696 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bahl And Gaynor reported 1.36M shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Com owns 29,755 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Ny accumulated 0.22% or 7,930 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 3,713 shares. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 22,538 shares. Fosun has 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 4,000 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has 3,468 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Convergence Investment Prns Ltd has 0.07% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 6,162 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 19,762 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Synovus Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Etrade Cap Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 951,447 shares. 65,200 are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc accumulated 151,240 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 27,265 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 76,896 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 13,300 shares in its portfolio.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 32,160 shares to 23,141 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 35,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,590 shares, and cut its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).