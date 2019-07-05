As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Lifted by $27.18 Million Its Stake; As Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Decreased by $478,244 Its Stake

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 2.23 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 1.91 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fin Ser stated it has 0.71% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 678,600 were accumulated by Focused Ltd Com. Clean Yield invested 0.91% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communications Ltd holds 3,300 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Seatown Pte Ltd has invested 1.5% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,723 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 3,694 shares. 13,318 were reported by Homrich And Berg. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Company has invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Marathon Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 306,713 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.36% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Btc Cap Incorporated stated it has 2,065 shares. Moreover, Kames Cap Pcl has 0.08% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 14,109 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Amer Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated holds 9,953 shares.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 84,112 shares to 27,772 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 22,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,304 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Guggenheim Raises Outlook on Surging AutoZone Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “This Restaurant Has the Absolute Worst Customer Service in America – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Burger Eaters Want? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MCDONALD’S INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of McDonald’s Corporation – MCD – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. $3.99M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Non (NYSE:MKC) by 2,530 shares to 98,067 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity.