As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Stake by $27.18 Million; Csat Investment Advisory LP Decreased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD Sponsored Ads (TSM) Stake by $1.38 Million; Shares Declined

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $220.71. About 1.83M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for workers; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (TSM) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 34,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 78,595 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 113,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 3.83 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT

