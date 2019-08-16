As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Capital Wealth Planning Has Increased by $2.34 Million Its Stake; Timessquare Capital Management Has Lifted Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $1.33 Million

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 189.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 18,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 6,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 2.71 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 11,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,480 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, up from 148,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Bankshares holds 2.42% or 1.73M shares. Hamilton Lane Limited Liability Com holds 72,282 shares or 4.51% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Management Gp LP invested 5.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stralem And owns 59,147 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 68,723 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & Comm reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thornburg Inv Management stated it has 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 94,849 shares. First Interstate State Bank reported 115,063 shares stake. Intact Invest Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,600 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial invested in 4.61% or 15.79 million shares. Asset Mngmt reported 532,023 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 14.44 million shares. Boston Rech & Mngmt Incorporated invested 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,114 are owned by Texas Capital Bancshares Tx.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Insurance Innovati (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 132,450 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $37.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hamilton Lane Inc Class A by 263,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,000 shares to 2,662 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,993 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).