As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Cut Its Position by $491,211; As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Share Value Rose, Cortland Advisers Raised Position

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,093 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 30,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $215.05. About 3.39M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS WILL STAY IN BBB+ DEBT RATING AREA; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 419,932 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Shares for $3.99M were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. Shares for $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. Henry Daniel also sold $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 6. 30,000 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $5.41 million were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Communication Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 480 shares. Hourglass Limited Com reported 4,100 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 131,878 are held by Scotia. Pictet Bancshares & has invested 1.59% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 305,292 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 3.20 million shares. Mai accumulated 12,386 shares. Benin Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 3,477 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Management Limited accumulated 1.41% or 19,469 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.6% or 155,442 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 0.17% or 423,635 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc Inc (Ca) holds 3,501 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Westchester Mgmt has 50,664 shares. 1.36 million are held by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 8,699 shares to 23,320 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 22,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

