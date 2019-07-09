As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Savant Capital Boosted Holding; Mar Vista Investment Partners Raised Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Value Rose

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 132,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 706,634 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.78 million, up from 574,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $141.2. About 2.30 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $211.96. About 934,566 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "These 3 Biotech Stocks Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool" on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Much Did Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com" on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool" published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Soared Last Week – Motley Fool" with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "McDonald's: The Golden Arches Have Lost Their Luster – Seeking Alpha" on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "McDonald's Hit New All-Time High After Quarter Pounder Update, Bullish Rating – Benzinga" published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "McDonald's: Growth Is Back – Seeking Alpha" on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Telsey sees McDonald's topping $200 – Seeking Alpha" published on April 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "McDonald's: You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: June 24, 2019.