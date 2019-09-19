As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Ronna Sue Cohen Has Decreased Its Stake; Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $2.37 Million as Shares Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $189.28. About 544,473 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – l THINK l WAS ABLE TO ADDRESS EU PARLIAMENT QUESTIONS IN HIGH-LEVEL AREAS-ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the Cambridge Analytica scandal: “This was a major breach of trust, and I’m; 22/05/2018 – THERE ARE IMPORTANT ELECTIONS GLOBALLY IN COMING 18 MONTHS-ZUCKERBERG; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 23/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg tells CNBC, “We’re open to regulation,” in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica’s data-mining scandal; 13/04/2018 – Philippines’ watchdog probes Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data breach; 19/04/2018 – BLUMENTHAL SENDS LETTER TO FTC ABOUT FACEBOOK; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vows to label political advertising; 23/05/2018 – VATTENFALL- AGREEMENTS FOR INTEGRATING OUTPUT OF THREE NEW NORWEGIAN WIND PROJECTS INTO ELECTRIC GRID THAT PROVIDES POWER TO FACEBOOK’S NORDIC DATA CENTRES; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 12,731 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, down from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $210.89. About 116,600 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.75 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Maplelane Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pinnacle Advisory Gru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Creative Planning holds 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 216,770 shares. State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Company has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has 2,530 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr accumulated 10,202 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Com owns 2,444 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,105 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Trustco Financial Bank Corp N Y has 1.94% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,346 shares. Ledyard Bancorp reported 5,829 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.63% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,510 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt reported 0.49% stake. Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 2.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

