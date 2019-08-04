As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Bank Of The West Has Lowered Its Holding; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Greenwood Capital Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $314,100

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $337.02. About 672,045 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 2,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 17,880 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 20,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Says It Expects to Prevent 150 Million Metric Tons of Emissions by 2030; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 30.20 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hendershot Invs has 12,363 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Parsons Ri holds 2,941 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 29,417 shares. Moreover, Coatue Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 848,068 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 86 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,172 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.03% or 316 shares. Chase Inv Counsel owns 1,355 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Driehaus Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bokf Na holds 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 2,414 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.04% or 1,944 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 17,713 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Boot Barn, The Habit Restaurants, BJ’s Wholesale Club, SeaWorld Entertainment and Ulta Beauty – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Retail Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sally Beauty (SBH) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Soft – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Lost 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McDonaldâ€™s Franchisees: Give Us the Bird – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 22,627 shares to 87,349 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (GVI) by 3,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,636 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,740 were reported by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.55% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Retail Bank Of Stockton, California-based fund reported 4,687 shares. Fin Counselors stated it has 106,593 shares. Aimz Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 3,684 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.96 million shares. Spc Incorporated holds 0.19% or 4,585 shares. 1,687 are owned by Cls Invs Lc. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. 1,156 were accumulated by Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 0.66% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 182,430 were accumulated by Maverick. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Oh reported 0.18% stake. 114,364 were reported by Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Company. Epoch Investment Partners holds 0.57% or 690,636 shares in its portfolio.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 10,236 shares to 57,773 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Domino’s CEO Attributes Poor Growth To Delivery Apps As McDonald’s Expands Third-Party Partners – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “McDonaldâ€™s needs to boost U.S. customer count â€” but probably wonâ€™t lower menu prices – MarketWatch” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $771,429 activity. Shares for $13.62M were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock.