As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Value Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Raised Its Holding; As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Upped Its Holding

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 478.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 11,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 13,915 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 2,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $216.04. About 288,745 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 119.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 106,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 194,826 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.38 million, up from 88,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $206.15. About 3.58M shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 11,755 shares to 21,049 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 262,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Private holds 0.11% or 4,678 shares in its portfolio. Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gp Ltd Llc has 1,939 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg holds 0.52% or 304,000 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,549 shares. Sol Capital Management invested 0.55% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Aldebaran Fincl holds 1.19% or 8,328 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Bancshares holds 1.04% or 78,871 shares. California-based Van Strum & Towne has invested 0.38% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Harding Loevner Lp invested in 390 shares. Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 2.94% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meristem Family Wealth Lc has invested 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh invested 0.72% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Monroe State Bank Trust Mi reported 0.5% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 6,731 were reported by Weatherly Asset Mngmt L P. Beaumont Fincl Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.28% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 106,003 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,152 shares to 63,173 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,462 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.04% or 2,909 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9,688 shares. City invested in 0.01% or 94 shares. Jacobson Schmitt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,297 shares. Bares Management invested 0.79% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The Maryland-based Profund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 12,689 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 3,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ruggie Capital Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 642,880 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). First Citizens Natl Bank Tru holds 0.03% or 1,247 shares. Schwartz Counsel holds 1.65% or 157,100 shares in its portfolio.