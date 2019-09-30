As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Rose, Stephens Has Raised Its Position; As Noble Energy (NBL) Stock Declined, Zwj Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 2,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 88,910 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.46M, up from 86,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $214.71. About 2.39M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 30,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 247,420 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, down from 277,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74 billion market cap company. It closed at $22.46 lastly. It is down 39.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.11/SHR; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Operates Alen Field With 45% Working Interest; 12/04/2018 – Fieldwood Energy LLC Closes Acquisition of Noble Energy’s Deepwater Assets; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy: Has Secured Firm Capacity for 100 Thousand Barrels of Oil Per Day (MBbl/d) for a 10-Yr Period; 21/05/2018 – RACHEL CLINGMAN JOINS NOBLE ENERGY AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 01/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,305 shares to 385,830 shares, valued at $30.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 31,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21,434 shares to 28,755 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,555 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

