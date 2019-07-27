As Mcdonald’s (MCD) Stock Rose, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lifted Position; Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Raised Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 2,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,153 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 6,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,910 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28B, up from 68,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76M shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6,245 shares to 21,834 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,019 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Lc has invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). City Holdg owns 16,781 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 43,605 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.21% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). National Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,587 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 735 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fiduciary Wi holds 3.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 4.05M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 1,304 shares. National Bank Of America De accumulated 2.16 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,030 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust Co accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.05% or 4,035 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 230 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: Growth Is Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Domino’s CEO Attributes Poor Growth To Delivery Apps As McDonald’s Expands Third-Party Partners – Benzinga” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 71 shares to 9,741 shares, valued at $846.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 24,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,201 shares, and cut its stake in Free Short Municipal Index Etf.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was made by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $13.62 million were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Another trade for 3,036 shares valued at $537,767 was sold by Henry Daniel.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp holds 0.91% or 11,840 shares. Samlyn Cap Llc owns 1.17% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 261,064 shares. Capital Limited Co holds 0.28% or 25,122 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 0.56% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Chilton Limited Liability Company reported 32,711 shares. Pggm Invests reported 106,619 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. House Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,483 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 850 shares. Sather Fincl Gru Inc reported 2,669 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.48% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 8.52 million shares. 564,142 are owned by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Voya Management Ltd Company holds 1.05M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Company holds 1,378 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 10,971 were reported by Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 148,888 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.