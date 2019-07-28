As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Rose, Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Decreased Stake by $13.41 Million; First Washington Lowered Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.10 Million

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 70,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,326 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers Li; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golub Capital Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 164,853 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $22.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors by 854,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Global Incm Fd (GIM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J. 76,411 shares valued at $13.62 million were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. Gibbs Robert Lane sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M. 3,036 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 159,800 shares to 532,927 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nlight Inc by 65,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

