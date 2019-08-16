As Mcdonald’s (MCD) Stock Rose, Farmers & Merchants Investments Increased Its Holding by $420,336; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Lifted Its Stake in Triumph Group (TGI) by $93.95 Million

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 51.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 4,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 14,445 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.32M, up from 9,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 30,991 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 12/04/2018 – TGI Fridays Partners with SessionM to Raise the Bar on Personalized Guest Experiences; 16/03/2018 – Triumph Group Revenue May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 05/03/2018 Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Club Barona Members Home with Exciting TGI Thursdays Lottery from March 8 – April 26; 03/04/2018 – TRIUMPH – AGREEMENT INCLUDES PLAN FOR REALLOCATION OF WORK BETWEEN TRIUMPH’S TULSA, NASHVILLE FACILITIES & GULFSTREAM’S SAVANNAH OPERATION; 20/04/2018 – TGI (Targeted Granzyme B Immunotherapy) Poster Presented at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – TGI Updates: Completes Filing of Two Quarterly Reports for The Period Ending October 31, 2017 and January 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Triumph Partners with Gulfstream to Optimize Business Jet Structures Supply Chain; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group; 03/04/2018 – TGI Thursdays Lottery Continues at Barona Resort & Casino Through April 26

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 2,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 75,062 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25 million, up from 72,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $218.79. About 725,869 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 100,941 shares to 61,805 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,445 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Retail Bank stated it has 0.75% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp invested in 18,915 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0% stake. D L Carlson Investment Gru stated it has 3,600 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 1,079 shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Company has 0.45% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 938,209 shares. Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Co owns 1,506 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gam Ag holds 0.09% or 10,708 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Incorporated stated it has 0.47% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund stated it has 15,216 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,700 shares. 182,943 were reported by Bluestein R H &.

