As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Rose, Advisors Asset Management Upped Holding by $3.30 Million; As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Rose, Holder Ims Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $534,000

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 17,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,215 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.12M, up from 93,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 1.78M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ims Capital Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ims Capital Management sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839,000, down from 3,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ims Capital Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $379.5. About 4.34M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 25/05/2018 – Netflix just hit records; one market watcher sees it rising another 30 percent (via @TradingNation); 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. 342 shares were sold by Sweeney Anne M, worth $123,120 on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $245.53 million for 169.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Ims Capital Management, which manages about $164.74 million and $122.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 37,692 shares to 72,699 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 101,997 shares to 118,975 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,234 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99 million was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. $537,767 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. MCKENNA ANDREW J had sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M.

