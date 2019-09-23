As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Seatown Holdings Has Trimmed by $3.42 Million Its Position; As International Flavors&Fragranc (IFF) Share Price Rose, Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $524,465

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragranc (IFF) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 1,516 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220,000, down from 5,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragranc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $121.76. About 196,813 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 50,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.49M, down from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $211.7. About 554,981 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.57 million for 19.51 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation Com (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2,740 shares to 6,682 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Hills Corp Com (NYSE:BKH) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holding accumulated 1,592 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 554,884 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Co invested in 0% or 10 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Hendley Inc accumulated 26,452 shares. 108,516 are owned by Front Barnett Associate Ltd. Johnson Group invested in 0% or 21 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.69M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 174,416 shares. Aurora Counsel reported 11,709 shares. Mariner Ltd Company accumulated 1,789 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Inv Gp has 0.93% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 17,230 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.26% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Timessquare Management Ltd holds 500,700 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 116,356 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bar Harbor Tru stated it has 3,640 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Stearns Financial Svcs reported 6,390 shares. Donaldson Cap Limited invested 3.16% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Peddock Lc holds 9,039 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,892 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 65,615 shares. California-based Pacific Inv Management has invested 2.34% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Scotia Cap Inc reported 135,416 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1.35M shares. Lesa Sroufe And holds 0.59% or 3,229 shares in its portfolio. 309,467 were accumulated by Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh. M&T Bancorp stated it has 0.44% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Bank & Trust, Alabama-based fund reported 23,448 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn accumulated 0.03% or 1,191 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 1,910 shares stake.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.84 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 124,707 shares to 136,621 shares, valued at $13.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 276,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).