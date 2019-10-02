As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreased Holding; Knott David M Has Trimmed Cousins Properties (CUZ) Holding by $362,556

Knott David M decreased its stake in Cousins Properties (CUZ) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 10,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121,000, down from 13,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Cousins Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 993,514 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 2,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 23,505 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 25,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $209.02. About 4.72 million shares traded or 59.77% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W Associate Ca holds 0.09% or 2,475 shares in its portfolio. 12,278 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Farmers Trust stated it has 9,334 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 1.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Finemark Financial Bank & accumulated 36,080 shares. Signature Estate And Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 1.94% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 122,204 shares. Moreover, Biondo Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co has 1.48% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 5,065 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,968 shares. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability reported 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.55% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Suntrust Banks holds 340,419 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Northrock Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.2% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 973 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “McDonald’s USA (MCD) Enters Agreement with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) for McCafe Packaged Coffee – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Chipotle Stock Needs a New Catalyst to Spice Things Up – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Legends of the Fall – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.54 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Executive carousel moves forward at Cousins Properties – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on November 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cousins Properties Signs Lease For FLEETCOR’s New Global Headquarters At Terminus In Atlanta – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cousins Properties to combine with Tier REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins files plans for 31-story Midtown office tower (Renderings) – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $101.27 million for 13.40 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Knott David M, which manages about $237.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 21,918 shares to 62,387 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 373,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 200 investors sold CUZ shares while 7 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 446,753 shares or 99.89% less from 406.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prns Llp invested 0.02% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Co holds 10,001 shares. California-based Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Knott David M reported 0.05% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Macquarie Gp holds 64,565 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 24,356 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Lc has 3,665 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 105,467 shares.