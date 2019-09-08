As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Increased Stake by $511,056; Whitestone Reit (WSR) Valuation Rose While Kbc Group Nv Has Trimmed Its Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 65,721 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48M, up from 63,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.98M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Whitestone Reit (WSR) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 59,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.67% . The institutional investor held 94,516 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 154,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Whitestone Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 186,052 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 0.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 15/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – ISSUED OPEN LETTER TO WHITESTONE SHAREHOLDERS URGING THEM TO VOTE “FOR” ALL OF COMPANY’S TRUSTEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT QTRLY FFO CORE SHR $0.31; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE, ON A NON-BINDING ADVISORY BASIS, COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $1.19 to $1.24; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Reaffirms 2018 Full Yr Guidance; 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED CO’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON CO’S WHITE PROXY CARD, “FOR” WHITESTONE TRUSTEES NANDITA BERRY & JIM MASTANDREA; 04/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – ISSUED STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO A REPORT ISSUED BY INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT, ALL THREE OF WHITESTONE’S TRUSTEE NOMINEES HAVE BEEN RE-ELECTED TO WHITESTONE BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 10/05/2018 – KBS: WOULD SUE WHITESTONE TRUSTEES IF AWARDS ALLOWED TO VEST; 07/05/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, Glass Lewis, Recommends Shareholders Vote on Whitestone’s WHITE Proxy Card

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GrubHub becomes McDelivery partner; shares +4% – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Feathers Are Flying in the Chicken Sandwich Wars – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. WSR’s profit will be $9.25 million for 13.72 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Whitestone REIT for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

