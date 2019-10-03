As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose, First Manhattan Company Lowered Position; Crawford Investment Counsel Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Lifted by $37.80 Million

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 357.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 295,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 377,926 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.48 million, up from 82,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 517.92% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 1,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 252,623 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.46 million, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $209.28. About 1.56 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 77,409 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $119.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Incorprtd (NYSE:INGR) by 9,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Restaurant Stocks That Could Win Big Thanks to Technology – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Battle of the Dividends: McDonald’s vs. Walmart – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “McDonald’s (MCD) Comps Likely to Miss – JPMorgan – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Stock Needs a New Catalyst to Spice Things Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.57 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier Incorporated accumulated 4,400 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company owns 1,969 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 1.18% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Blue Fincl Cap reported 6,656 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% or 1,578 shares. 1,156 were reported by Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp. 6,663 are held by First Merchants. Artemis Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 194,826 shares or 0.48% of the stock. 1,938 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 833,067 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 1,227 shares. Stock Yards Bank Tru has 33,323 shares. Schulhoff Inc holds 6,771 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. 2,600 are held by Hartford Finance Management Inc. 3,057 are held by First Business Financial Services.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tessco Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TESS) by 33,049 shares to 260,517 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 79,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,519 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.