As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Price Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Decreased Its Holding by $348,894; As Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fr (ULTA) Market Value Rose, Timessquare Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fr (ULTA) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc analyzed 53,200 shares as the company's stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 147,000 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.26 million, down from 200,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $19.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $325.25. About 654,433 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company analyzed 1,846 shares as the company's stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 55,629 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 57,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $166.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $218.78. About 2.56 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.64 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sector Spdr by 18,886 shares to 213,501 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman (NYSE:GS) by 16,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 29.14 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ollie S Bargain Outlet Ho by 42,235 shares to 567,500 shares, valued at $48.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations In by 246,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).