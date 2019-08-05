As Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $665,658; Rbf Capital Lowered Its Position in Nci Building Sys (NCS) by $456,042

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 7,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 11,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.52 million shares traded or 24.17% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 35.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 76,007 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 135,893 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 211,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $716.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 07/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – EXPECTS TO FINANCE ANY REPURCHASES FROM A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SEES 2Q REV. $430M TO $450M, EST. $435.0M; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – DJ NCI Building Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCS); 22/05/2018 – NCI AWARDED $44 MILLION HHS PERM RC CONTRACT TO HELP CMS REPORT IMPROPER PAYMENTS; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS INC – AT QTR END, TOTAL CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG INCREASED TO $569.9 MLN, UP 8.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/03/2018 – NCI Building Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Investment AB Buys New 1.4% Position in NCI Building; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS SAYS JOHNSON PLANS TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS – CFO MARK JOHNSON INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLANS TO RETIRE

Since February 14, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.49 million activity. $230,000 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) was bought by Janki Daniel C. on Thursday, May 30. The insider Buckley John L bought 50,000 shares worth $221,025. $50,679 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) shares were bought by MARTINEZ GEORGE. Boyle Brian P. also bought $64,311 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) on Friday, June 7. FORBES GARY L had bought 4,750 shares worth $38,285 on Thursday, February 14. Steinhafel Arthur W. also bought $90,824 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) on Friday, May 31.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) by 102,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,025 shares to 10,252 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

