As Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose, Savant Capital Has Lifted by $800,226 Its Holding; Fj Capital Management Has Cut Its Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Position by $396,795

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (EVBN) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 11,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.09% . The hedge fund held 455,663 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24M, down from 467,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evans Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 2,323 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEMKT:EVBN) has declined 20.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $212.52. About 1.27M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 170,931 shares to 359,931 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 185,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $18,401 activity. St. George Mark G. bought 7 shares worth $251.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold EVBN shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Maltese Management Limited Co reported 248,051 shares. 50,296 were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Toth Fin Advisory invested in 0% or 200 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 20,979 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Limited Partnership owns 27,550 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). 9,100 are held by Millennium Limited Liability Company. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 3,900 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 6,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 7,146 shares. Amer Group accumulated 2,977 shares. 6,438 were accumulated by Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Com.

More notable recent Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Robert Miller, President of The Evans Agency, LLC, Announces Plan for Retirement Effective March 29, 2019 – Business Wire” on November 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Evans Bancorp Net Income Increases 16% to $4.4 Million in the 2019 Second Quarter – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K EVANS BANCORP INC For: Jul 26 – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend 13 Percent – Business Wire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Evans Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,386 shares to 48,868 shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 4,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is McDonald’s’s (NYSE:MCD) 123% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “McDonald’s Serves Up Fresh Beef and Outstanding Results for Investors – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.