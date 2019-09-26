As Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cut by $447,300 Its Holding; Mawer Investment Management LTD Position in Descartes Systems Grp/The (DSGX) Has Cut by $528,619

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 38,300 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16 million, down from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $212.63. About 2.34 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Descartes Systems Grp/The (DSGX) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 14,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.51 million, down from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Descartes Systems Grp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 50,126 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $15.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 28,791 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $118.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 71,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Merchants Foodservice Streamlines Distribution Operations with Descartes’ Mobile Solution – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG)(NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Fell 11% in June – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Descartes Systems – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Axle Logistics Enhances Service and Operational Performance with Descartes MacroPointâ„¢ Capacity Matching Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Completes Acquisition Of Management Systems Resources – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 16,500 shares to 34,700 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “McDonaldâ€™s recruits Alexa to help find hundreds of new Valley employees – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Stability Has A Price, But Not $210 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.94 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.