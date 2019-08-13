As Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose, Intact Investment Management Boosted Stake by $2.27 Million; Greenhaven Associates Trimmed Holding in Tri Pointe Group (TPH) as Shares Rose

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 80,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 4.84M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.18 million, down from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Tri Pointe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 759,905 shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 3.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Anticipates 2Q Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 21%-21.5%; 09/05/2018 – Winchester Homes Announces Birchwood at Brambleton Grand Opening; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Expects to Open 16 New Communities in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Winchester Homes Hosting Grand Opening for West Grove in Fairfax on May 5; 29/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Colorado Names Darren DuPree as New President; 21/04/2018 – DJ TRI Pointe Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPH); 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Net $42.9M; 19/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Ended 1Q With Total Liquidity of $917.2M; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 24C

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 50,700 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 38,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.16. About 2.29M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,370 were reported by Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership. Everett Harris Co Ca stated it has 316,186 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Signature Estate Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.94% or 119,267 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.53% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Exchange Management has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Massachusetts Svcs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 82,266 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.51% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Elm Ltd Liability Co owns 0.47% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,535 shares. Beaumont Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 106,222 shares. Df Dent Company invested in 0.01% or 3,035 shares. Us Retail Bank De holds 1.21M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.22% or 5.75 million shares. 248,774 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 1.11M were reported by Raymond James And Assoc. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated holds 2,413 shares.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 21,680 shares to 26,780 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 695,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold TPH shares while 70 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 150.16 million shares or 7.73% less from 162.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Cap Ltd invested in 0.05% or 24,300 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com holds 758,336 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd invested in 11,123 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Capital Fund Mgmt reported 22,723 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,072 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 30,458 shares. Comerica Bancshares, a Michigan-based fund reported 106,811 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Manufacturers Life Co The holds 0% or 319,063 shares. Maryland-based Campbell Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.05% in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 140,500 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH). Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Lc reported 0.31% stake.