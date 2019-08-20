As Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose, Holder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Has Lifted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 51.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 16,859 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, up from 11,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $219.1. About 1.11M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 78,722 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 72,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 5.16 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (NYSE:BHE) by 17,184 shares to 25,577 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 8,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,866 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 4,693 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 3.13 million shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 91,694 shares. Biondo Investment Advsr Lc stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 4,000 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Chilton Inv Communication Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 32,711 shares in its portfolio. First Utd Commercial Bank Tru invested in 1.4% or 11,930 shares. Pinnacle Assoc invested in 44,907 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.76% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 15,722 shares. Private Ocean Ltd holds 0.54% or 10,490 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt reported 0.51% stake. Bridgeway Management owns 73,200 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors, a Us-based fund reported 55,356 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 2.43 million shares stake. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na has 9,896 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.23% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 51,246 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability owns 4,033 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth has invested 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Company invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 410,191 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 0.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Penobscot Investment Mngmt reported 37,179 shares. 1.52M were accumulated by Calamos Ltd Llc. Notis reported 16,200 shares. Cambridge reported 435,241 shares stake. Moreover, Sonata Cap Grp Incorporated has 0.47% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,660 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,297 shares. Bennicas Incorporated has 1.16% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 22,347 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

