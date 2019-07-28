As Mcdonald’s (MCD) Shares Rose, First Hawaiian Bank Increased by $594,783 Its Stake; American International Group Holding in Procter (Plus) Gamble Co/The (PG) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 29.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 3,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 10,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76M shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter (Plus) Gamble Co/The (PG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 225,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.32M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.60 million, down from 5.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Procter (Plus) Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99M was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. Hoovel Catherine A. sold $233,662 worth of stock or 1,328 shares. Shares for $5.41 million were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 7,548 shares to 6,466 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 19,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,531 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Domino’s CEO Attributes Poor Growth To Delivery Apps As McDonald’s Expands Third-Party Partners – Benzinga” on July 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “McDonald’s Q1 Earnings Beat Lifts Stock – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Likes McDonald’s Stock A Little More – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 67,446 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.45% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.11% or 249,639 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 0.29% stake. Sol Mgmt holds 0.52% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,823 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company holds 0.03% or 1,532 shares in its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 2,203 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Corporation In holds 3,920 shares. Goelzer Inv Mgmt has invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). California-based Schnieders Mngmt Lc has invested 0.78% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj reported 1,200 shares. Main Street Rech invested in 30,766 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Northeast Invest Management owns 1.76% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 110,136 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.42% or 54,537 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Will Continue To Enrich Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81M was made by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Another trade for 29,621 shares valued at $2.86 million was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,655 shares. 11,952 were accumulated by Oakworth Cap Incorporated. Capital Guardian Company accumulated 0.1% or 69,147 shares. Provise Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company holds 1.54% or 105,120 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 124,535 shares. The Wisconsin-based Thompson Investment Management has invested 1.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blackhill Capital has 45,671 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Centurylink Inv Mgmt stated it has 34,878 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 64,437 shares. Paw Capital Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Co has 1.6% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,580 shares. Nippon Life Insur, a Japan-based fund reported 299,245 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beacon Cap Management holds 11,000 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.