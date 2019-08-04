As Mcdonalds (MCD) Shares Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Increased Holding by $27.18 Million; Gabalex Capital Management Maintains Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.52 million shares traded or 24.17% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 9.75M shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $771,429 activity. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock. $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 4,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (REET) by 51,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,441 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.