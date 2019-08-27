As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose, Sunbelt Securities Decreased Stake; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Upped Position in Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) as Market Valuation Rose

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $216.96. About 181,530 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSALS 4-6 IN PROXY

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) by 71.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 64,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 154,316 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.27M, up from 89,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $141.49. About 60,241 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) by 55,693 shares to 174,507 shares, valued at $16.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 205,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,253 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 24.43 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 41,251 shares to 47,799 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).