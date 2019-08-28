As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose, Holder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Increased Its Stake; California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Market Value Rose While Financial Counselors Lowered by $604,098 Its Holding

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 26,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.90 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $216.71. About 929,079 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 11,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 66,674 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 77,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 49,552 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 56,466 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,888 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,963 shares to 590,127 shares, valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

