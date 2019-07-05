As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Trimmed Stake; Iridium Communications (IRDM) Shares Rose While Elk Creek Partners Lowered Stake by $5.92 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 227,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 842,863 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 263,305 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 03/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – FIFTH SET OF 10 IRIDIUM NEXT SATELLITES, LAUNCHED FRIDAY BY SPACEX, HAVE BEGUN TESTING AND VALIDATION PROCESS; 09/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PROPOSED PRIVATE NOTES OFFER $360M; 03/04/2018 – Fifth Set of Iridium® NEXT Satellites Begin Pre-Operational Testing; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to lridium; 21/05/2018 – lridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 21/05/2018 – Iridium Makes Maritime Industry History; 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Iridium, NASA Satellites (Video); 26/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY TOTAL BILLABLE SUBSCRIBERS GREW 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,194 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 32,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $211.63. About 1.06M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.81 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

