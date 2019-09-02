As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose, Capstone Financial Advisors Has Increased Stake by $27.18 Million; As Ecolab (ECL) Valuation Rose, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Trimmed Stake by $35.20 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86M, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $206.31. About 1.08M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Celebrate ‘Lovin’ It LOCAL’ month with Richland Source, McDonald’s, and Sun Graphics; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 100,000 shares to 2.63 million shares, valued at $336.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.71% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 157,794 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability owns 715 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Segall Bryant Hamill Llc reported 32,606 shares. Cypress Gp holds 1,754 shares. Wetherby Asset Incorporated invested in 7,785 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 2.09M shares or 0.94% of the stock. 67,969 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Moreover, Parthenon Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moody Commercial Bank Division has 564 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parsons Ri invested in 0.05% or 2,393 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 3,220 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 172 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $491.26 million for 29.99 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 102,159 shares to 25,443 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

