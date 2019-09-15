As Mcdonald’s (MCD) Share Price Rose, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Cut Its Holding by $314,226; Skytop Capital Management Boosted Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding by $6.17 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 616,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 1.12 million shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 1,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 18,850 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, down from 20,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s will begin to replace plastic straws with paper straws in all U.K. locations starting in May; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: BAD WEATHER HURT SALES IN 1Q IN U.S., EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 8,556 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Asset Management Inc (DON) by 8,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Etfs/Usa.

