As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Upped Holding by $425,385; Boyd Watterson Asset Management Increases Holding in Abbvie (ABBV)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 2,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 34,611 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 32,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Selling, General, Administrative Expenses Down About 1% Constant-Currency; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: About $1.5B of 2018 CapEx Dedicated to U.S. Business; 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Shares for $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.16% or 158,426 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Monetary Management Grp stated it has 1.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Western Management Co reported 3.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Zevin Asset Management Ltd Com invested 1.6% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 54,524 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cambridge Rech Advsr holds 261,553 shares. Navellier Assocs reported 28,379 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc holds 72,789 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2,160 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 24,420 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 120,842 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company invested in 34,300 shares. Albion Financial Grp Inc Ut stated it has 5,594 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cincinnati has 1.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermed Credit Bond Etf (CIU) by 5,386 shares to 29,639 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,441 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Agg Bond (AGG).

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,275 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).