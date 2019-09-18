As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Home Depot Com (HD) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Miller Howard Investments Increased Its Holding

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 2,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 34,611 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19 million, up from 32,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $210.84. About 47,934 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 35.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 87,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 338,736 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.45 million, up from 250,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $230.54. About 60,039 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 143,124 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $86.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 106,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Budros Ruhlin & Roe has invested 1.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Omers Administration has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mcrae Mngmt Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,155 shares. Putnam Invs Lc holds 1.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2.73 million shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested 0.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 3,589 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 6,897 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na owns 18,414 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr invested in 0.1% or 1,883 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.71 million shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,551 shares. Amp Invsts Limited has 0.71% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Foster & Motley owns 3,516 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Northwest Counselors Lc has invested 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wafra Incorporated reported 0.9% stake.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,213 shares to 276 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,249 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 0.11% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,815 shares. First Business Financial Svcs Incorporated holds 3,057 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt reported 1,886 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va has 0.48% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 17,685 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Novare Limited Liability reported 29,125 shares. Trillium Asset Llc holds 1,434 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Lc holds 52,059 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh invested 0.64% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mechanics Financial Bank Department holds 2.23% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 47,494 shares. New York-based Taurus Asset Ltd Llc has invested 3% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Susquehanna Intll Llp reported 3,700 shares stake. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 3,381 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 27,875 shares. Numerixs Inv reported 802 shares.