As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose, Holder Paragon Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Riverhead Capital Management Maintains Stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D)

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 6,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 26,396 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 20,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.61. About 187,851 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 2,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 51,525 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, down from 54,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 228,979 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.51 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,725 shares to 31,183 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 18,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Recession Resistant Stocks to Buy for Protection – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Shake Shack Shares Have More Than Doubled This Year – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Associates Incorporated holds 2.35% or 79,415 shares in its portfolio. Verus Finance Prtn Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 1,203 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc has invested 2.39% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Limited Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Nelson Roberts Inv Lc holds 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 2,027 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Dearborn Prns Ltd holds 228,571 shares. Nadler Fin Gp owns 8,447 shares. 440 were reported by Fincl Architects. Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 317,167 are owned by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs accumulated 3.25 million shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,449 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 197,861 shares. Connors Investor Services reported 0.03% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 20,585 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Viking Fund Ltd Llc holds 79,000 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 614,306 shares. Webster Bankshares N A reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 69,456 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 341,022 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Maryland reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 25,623 were reported by City Holdings. Korea Invest invested in 0.19% or 560,329 shares. Advisory Networks Lc holds 13,542 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Amer Century holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 411,267 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought AAR (NYSE:AIR) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 68% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.