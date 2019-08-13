As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose, Holder Kings Point Capital Management Increased Its Stake; J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holder Lee Danner & Bass Lifted Its Stake by $486,113 as Share Value Rose

Lee Danner & Bass Inc increased its stake in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. (JPM) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in J. P. Morgan Chase & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 9.16 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 29/05/2018 – European rules unbundling research and trade execution has resulted in clients spending about 25 percent less on research, according to J.P. Morgan Chase co-President Daniel Pinto; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 21,085 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 18,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.16. About 2.29M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,885 shares to 21,439 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 25,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,176 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,464 were reported by Exchange Cap. Ironwood Limited Liability Corporation owns 213 shares. 15,500 are held by South Dakota Inv Council. Olstein Mgmt Lp has 26,000 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Mngmt has 38,812 shares. Maplelane Capital Lc invested in 0% or 1 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group invested in 0.04% or 22,488 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 5,308 shares. Cullinan invested in 0.57% or 40,233 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold & Inc has 0.59% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). S R Schill Assoc owns 2,209 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 40,134 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Llc accumulated 21,527 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs invested 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bb&T holds 0.64% or 187,334 shares in its portfolio.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,668 shares to 108,449 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,564 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weitz Investment Mngmt Inc holds 242,000 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Cardinal Capital Management accumulated 175,719 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 62,306 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management stated it has 1.72% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Valmark Advisers reported 5,158 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 0.98% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 444,215 are held by Pinnacle Assocs Ltd. Pittenger Anderson reported 45,195 shares stake. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Com stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tradition Mngmt Ltd holds 73,044 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Bailard owns 84,162 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btim Corporation reported 1.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0.3% or 4.26 million shares. Summit Securities Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).