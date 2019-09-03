As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose, Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Upped Its Stake; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $350,976 as Stock Value Rose

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1981.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 106,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 111,748 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22 million, up from 5,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $216.45. About 1.12 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 21,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 23,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $6.55 during the last trading session, reaching $197.36. About 1.78 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC IMB.L : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM PAN-CONVICTION LIST; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS “COMMITTED” TO HAVING WOMEN REPRESENT 50 PCT OF GLOBAL TALENT OVER TIME; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SEES SOUTH AFRICA GDP GROWTH AT 2.4% IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP 55.5%; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N PUTS SOME LONDON-BASED STAFF ON NOTICE FOR MOVE TO FRANKFURT BY EARLY SUMMER; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports; 26/03/2018 – Goldman-Backed Cryptocurrency Startup Says It’s Profitable; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 18/05/2018 – Goldman says market fears about slowing global growth and rising interest rates are overblown and commodities can shake off those headwinds

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 841,522 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $109.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 247,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,436 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.95B for 8.92 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,711 shares to 31,773 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

