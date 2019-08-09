As Mcdonald’s (MCD) Share Price Rose, Halsey Associates Has Decreased by $347,382 Its Holding; Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Holder Spectrum Asset Management Nb Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,687 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 7,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.01. About 3.62 million shares traded or 25.20% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $117.44. About 6.57 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Did McDonald’s Deliver A Beefy Quarter? The Street Debates – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s to new high after comparable sales impress – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “McDonald’s Q1 Earnings Beat Lifts Stock – Benzinga” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Consumer Stocks To Buy Right Now, According To Quantamize – Benzinga” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

