As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose, Chesley Taft & Associates Lowered Stake; Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 131,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, down from 631,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 120,231 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 30,194 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 32,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $218.17. About 1.54 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,080 was bought by GRANT RICHARD S. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by WALKER LORI A. Another trade for 692 shares valued at $36,019 was bought by Standen James D..

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $106.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 39,600 shares to 51,725 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

