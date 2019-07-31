As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Ronna Sue Cohen Has Increased Its Stake; Northstar Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Facebook Class A (FB) Stake by $3.53 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 248.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 8,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.07. About 10.67M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St swoons on Tillerson firing, tech losses; oil dragged down; 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to give users more control over personal information; 09/04/2018 – Facebook says it will inform users if their data was wrongly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 29/05/2018 – ITALY’S DI MAIO SAYS NEVER SOUGHT EURO EXIT: FACEBOOK; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has formed a special ethics team to prevent bias in its A.I. software; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GERMAN GOVT WANTS FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE CLARITY AFTER REPORTS OF DATA ABUSE; 22/03/2018 – ONE20 Announces Exclusive MDLIVE Offering, Launches Insurance Marketplace for Members; 13/04/2018 – Thirty-two U.S. embassy workers in Cambodia fired over alleged sharing of pornography; 10/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: ALOG, FOXA & FB

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 18528.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 12,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $210.6. About 2.54 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON PLASTIC STRAW REPORT; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 4,310 shares to 123,546 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,510 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of stock. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Rockland has invested 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Company Oh owns 0.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,828 shares. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 10,168 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, Idaho-based fund reported 255 shares. Tiger Management Llc has 116,110 shares for 5.32% of their portfolio. Crescent Park Mgmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 14,866 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.72M shares. Vestor Limited Liability Corp reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Twin Cap reported 178,482 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 3,756 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Lc holds 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 122,732 shares. Burt Wealth stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Manchester Mngmt Ltd Co holds 4,044 shares. Beaumont Fincl Ltd accumulated 40,972 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 1,368 shares stake.

