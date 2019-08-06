As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose, Sather Financial Group Trimmed Position by $414,855; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined, Valinor Management Increased Holding

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04M, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $310.77. About 4.57M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,669 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506,000, down from 4,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $214.42. About 1.88M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 20/04/2018 – Walmart nominates McDonald’s chief to its board; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 208,320 shares to 343,315 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.15 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 264,212 shares to 469,488 shares, valued at $85.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 49,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,496 shares, and cut its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).