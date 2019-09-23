As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose, Salem Investment Counselors Cut Its Stake by $528,057; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Nfc Investments Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 13,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 344,779 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.37 million, down from 358,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 4.91M shares traded or 35.29% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 2,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 40,457 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, down from 43,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 6.01M shares traded or 105.21% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Blink Charging Co. & 16 Bay Area McDonald’s Upgrade 41 Charging Stations; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.58 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26,734 shares to 70,330 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s makes drive-thru tech investment – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)â€™s Upcoming 0.5% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: Stability Has A Price, But Not $210 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s hikes quarterly dividend to $1.25 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00 billion and $350.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40M for 13.68 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “South Charlotte office park hits market as final building nabs leases – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings.