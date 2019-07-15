As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose, Northeast Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $401,247; Yacktman Asset Management LP Cut Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $127.47 Million; Shares Rose

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 2,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,136 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.92M, down from 112,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $214.18. About 1.95M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 05/03/2018 Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.02 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 billion, down from 12.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 4.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG)

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 1.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Fragasso Gru has 0.15% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,623 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 25 shares. Forbes J M Llp holds 46,656 shares. Ent Financial Services reported 10,048 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim & Co invested 2.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.59% or 12.00M shares. Cv Starr Com Tru reported 40,000 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,838 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Co owns 12,650 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Atria Ltd Llc owns 27,676 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. National Asset Mgmt owns 12,970 shares. Copeland Cap Ltd stated it has 1,349 shares. Sirios Management Limited Partnership invested 4.23% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Benedict has 2.31% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 28,068 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 26.12 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. MCKENNA ANDREW J had sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. Gibbs Robert Lane also sold $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div Apprec Etf (VIG) by 4,050 shares to 32,805 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 11,000 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $86.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 1,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 0.24% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 58,169 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Lincluden Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp reported 265,917 shares. Paradigm Financial Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,313 shares. Natl Pension owns 2.34M shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co accumulated 26,406 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 11,065 were reported by Weik Cap Management. Marathon Asset Management Llp has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jfs Wealth Lc holds 17,826 shares. Benedict Advsr holds 1.94% or 43,112 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa invested in 0.29% or 4,472 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. On Friday, February 15 Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 20,000 shares. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M. Shares for $870,676 were sold by Coombe Gary A on Thursday, January 31. $99,936 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12.