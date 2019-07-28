As Mcdonald’s (MCD) Market Value Rose, New England Research & Management Upped Stake by $396,900; As Idacorp (IDA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Cut by $478,764 Its Holding

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,467 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76M shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 4,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31 million, down from 148,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $102.27. About 196,788 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,650 shares to 2,862 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,350 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. MCKENNA ANDREW J also sold $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Thursday, January 31. 76,411 shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden, worth $13.62M on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Henry Daniel sold $537,767. $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, down 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDA’s profit will be $58.95 million for 21.85 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 70,001 shares to 370,072 shares, valued at $58.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.