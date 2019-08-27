As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose, Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Cut Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Northpointe Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $5.06 Million as Stock Rose

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 50,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 61,603 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 111,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.62. About 10.21M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/04/2018 – Rate swaps show concerns about Fed policy mistake -JPMorgan; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan targets $250 mln for special situations- Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 30/04/2018 – Galaxy Lithium hires JPMorgan for Argentina project review; 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP analyzed 99,302 shares as the company's stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 367,267 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74M, down from 466,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $216.88. About 1.27M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 34,873 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 293,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 24.42 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,987 shares. Iowa Bancorporation has 20,392 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Ckw Financial Group reported 3.54% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 1,404 shares. Provise Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested in 7,095 shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls reported 1.1% stake. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,565 shares. Heritage Corp stated it has 138,714 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 91,694 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability Co invested 3.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Delta Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.48% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Confluence Inv Management Limited stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). At Fincl Bank invested in 0.1% or 4,273 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 0.41% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3.34M shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.87 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,952 shares to 19,663 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.