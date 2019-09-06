As Mcdonald’s (MCD) Market Value Rose, Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Lifted by $420,336 Its Stake; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Market Value Rose While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Increased Holding

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 2,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 75,062 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25M, up from 72,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 1.76 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 42,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 585,924 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00M, up from 542,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.09. About 426,620 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 ICE CREAM MARGIN DOLLARS TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO 2017 FROM A PROFIT DOLLAR STANDPOINT; 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 206,729 shares to 3.18M shares, valued at $151.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 6,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,446 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). First Bancorp Of Omaha has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 131,080 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 15,169 shares. M&T Savings Bank holds 0% or 11,791 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) accumulated 0.04% or 8,856 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 432 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Llc accumulated 58 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrow Finance Corp reported 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Benin Management invested 1.12% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 59,345 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Moreover, Waterfront Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). 191,380 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management.

