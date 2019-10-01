As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose, Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Increased Position; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Decreased Its Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) as Share Price Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 39.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 195,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 301,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.11M, down from 497,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $95.84. About 611,686 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 251,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.23 million, up from 249,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $209.2. About 3.16M shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hills Bancorp holds 30,567 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Peoples Fin has 20,780 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bank & reported 35,345 shares. Roffman Miller Inc Pa owns 3.44% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 154,385 shares. Aspiriant Limited Co invested in 2,308 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Homrich Berg has 11,504 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communication Incorporated has 0.46% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 26,588 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd reported 0.17% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co has 38,901 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 6,719 shares. Factory Mutual has 251,500 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Yhb Advsr Inc has invested 1.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fin Mngmt Pro owns 315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ironwood has 213 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Company holds 5,310 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 384,000 shares to 786,900 shares, valued at $41.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,479 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 105,225 shares to 672,850 shares, valued at $74.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 177,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Petrus Tru Com Lta accumulated 2,600 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 335,052 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 58 shares. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 337,451 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 220,253 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 14,871 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 26,975 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management reported 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 72,909 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.23% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Twin Cap Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 6,590 shares. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 575 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 11,047 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 9,107 shares.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.45 million for 21.98 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.