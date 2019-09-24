As Mcdonald’s (MCD) Market Value Rose, Eastern Bank Has Trimmed by $878,094 Its Holding; General Mls (GIS) Holding Maintained by Sabal Trust Co

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 4,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 78,871 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38M, down from 83,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.54. About 3.35M shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 25,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 558,192 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.32 million, up from 532,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 2.35 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 20th, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street in the Red Ahead of Fed Decision – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 304,402 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 0% or 488 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 37,096 shares. Cap invested in 7.01 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Girard Prtnrs holds 63,820 shares. 6,400 are owned by Timber Hill Ltd Liability Corporation. West Chester has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fdx Advsrs accumulated 48,563 shares. Moreover, Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.22% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Paloma Partners Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 7,645 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 256,186 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Symons Cap Mgmt reported 52,658 shares stake. 36,367 are owned by Fayez Sarofim. Caprock Grp invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,851 shares to 2,635 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,176 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s hikes quarterly dividend to $1.25 – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s To Acquire Apprente For Voice Tech – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s stock suffering biggest drop this year, acts as 44-point drag on Dow’s price – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.82 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares (EEM) by 10,162 shares to 364,017 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,862 shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares (IEI).